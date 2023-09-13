Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 12

Pressure is mounting on staff of the Civil Hospital as the Principal Secretary, Health, and the three- member committee formed to give SOPs to hospital staff will visit the hospital on Wednesday. The officials will be visiting in connnection with an incident occurred on August 27 in which a patient had died after falling off the stretcher at the hospital.

Strict instructions have been given to the staff to come on duty on time and be particular about marking their attendance. Every effort is being made to present a rosy picture before the officials coming tomorrow. The staff’s experience during the visit of the Health Minister was not a pleasant one as the latter reprimanded them for their careless behaviour.

Six docs tender resignation

Unable to bear undue pressure and stressful work environment, six doctors have resigned from their posts which include a medicine specialist and five house surgeons. They have cited personal reasons behind quitting the job.

A senior doctor from the hospital on condition of anonymity said the government was keeping unrealistic expectations with limited resources. “We are short of staff but doing our best to serve patients but it wants work beyond our capacity. If things continue to be the same, many more doctors will follow the suit,” he said.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Vivek Kataria said no lapse in duty would be accepted and that had been made clear to staff. One specialist and three house surgeons have tendered their resignation.

With the Civil Hospital coming under the scanner, efforts are being made to start works on all pending projects. The Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) has been asked to complete the pending work of fire safety which is hanging fire for the past five years. The hospital has failed to receive the NOC from the Fire Department. The contractor has been told to finish the pending work as soon as possible and till then, the PHSC has been asked to make temporary arrangements for firefighting in case of an emergency.

The false ceiling of the Mother and Child Hospital was falling off every now and then. Now, the hospital has asked the Punjab Health System Corporation to redo the false ceiling of the entire wing.

Yesterday, Deputy Medical Commissioner got the work for unblocking the sewer initiated and also got the premises clean under her own supervision.