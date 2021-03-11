Principals discuss post-Covid challenges at meeting

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex (LSSC), an organisation of school principals, held its first offline meeting after the pandemic here today. The meeting witnessed participation of Principals of 40 private schools in the city.

Sahodaya means to grow together. With this aim the Principals discussed and spoke on many topics at the meeting.

The Principals of BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar, Paramjeet Kaur; BCM School, Chandigarh Road, DP Guleria; DAV School, BRS Nagar, JK Sidhu; Atam Public School, Bandana Sethi, BVM, Sector 39, Upasna; Blossoms Convent Amarjeet Kaur, Nankana Sahib Public School Harmeet Kaur Waraich, Indus World School Neetu; GGN Public School Gurmeet Kaur; Jesus Sacred Heart School Kirti Sharma, HVM Convent School Sunita Kumari; Police DAV Public School Anu Verma; Delhi Public School Balmit Kaur; BCM, Dugri, Vandana Shahi; Baba Ishwar Singh School Jinny Talwar; Bal Bharti Public School Ashish Sawhney; Manav Rachna International School Sidharth Soni; DCM School Rajni Kalra; BCM School, Basant City, JP Singh; BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar, Nilam Mittar; Shamrock School Pradeep Singh; BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar, Ranju Mangal; Shifali International School Rosy Jain; GNPS, Sarabha Nagar, NS Nagi and KVM School AP Sharma were present at the meeting.

Speaking on the post Covid situation in schools Dr Paramjeet Kaur, Principal, BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar, shared challenges faced by both students and teachers.

Harmeet Waraich, Deputy CBSE city coordinator, and Principal, Nankana Sahib Public School, talked about the national curriculum framework and stressed that teachers need to be tolerant and objective.

DP Guleria, Principal, BCM School, Chandigarh Road, and Vandana Shahi, BCM, Dugri, also spike on the occasion.