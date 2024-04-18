Principals to recover scholarship funds deposited twice, thrice over

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 17

Due to a technical glitch on part of the education department about six-seven months ago, following which many government school students belonging to the SC, ST and OBC categories were given the scholarships twice or thrice, the department has asked the principals to recover the extra amount deposited in the accounts of the affected students.

According to information, due to a technical glitch on the PFMS website, which could not be noticed and corrected in time, many students got the scholarship amount twice or thrice over in their accounts.

It may be recalled that these scholarships are meant for SC, ST and OBC students, and school principals are now finding it hard to recover the money.

A principal lamented the fact that the department was holding the school authorities responsible this ‘callousness’. “Why should the principal be held responsible for the mistake they never committed? Moreover, parents of many students have refused to admit that extra amount was given, while some are arguing that they can’t return the money after all these months!”

Sources in the department said that a total of around Rs 22 lakh extra was erroneously deposited in the accounts of some students. The number of beneficiaries in the district is around 1,500, of which many have returned the extra amount, but others have refused to do so.

