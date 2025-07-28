Prioritise rehabilitation programmes, awareness campaigns

Adopt multi-pronged approach

Begging is more than just a cry for help; it is an indictment of our collective inadequacies in Indian cities, especially Punjab. Once grounded in religious philanthropy, it has since turned into a multidimensional socioeconomic challenge. The outstretched hand on a busy street may appear to be a desperate plea for assistance, but it frequently conceals a well-oiled network of exploitation, organised syndicates and institutional neglect. The begging menace is frequently exacerbated by poverty, insufficient education, unemployment and, in certain cases, criminal syndicates. Simply identifying beggars through blood sampling may help in specific legal cases; nevertheless, a sustainable resolution necessitates a more compassionate and holistic approach. The authorities concerned should prioritise rehabilitation programmes, shelter homes and public awareness campaigns. They must also dismantle begging mafia and protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation. Simultaneously, citizens should donate to legitimate charities rather than giving money on the streets. Combating begging is more than just a legal issue; it is also a social responsibility. Long-term solutions lie in prevention, protection and empowerment.

Novin Christopher

Expand public infrastructure

The state government’s step to take blood samples of beggars and infants they carry is a bold move aimed at uncovering rackets involving drugging or renting of children. While it may help in identifying victims of trafficking or substance abuse, this alone cannot curb the begging menace. Begging is deeply rooted in poverty, lack of education and organized crime. To address this issue effectively, a multi-pronged approach is essential. First, there must be strong enforcement against begging mafia, who exploit women and children. Police and municipal authorities should coordinate regular checks, especially at traffic signals and religious places. Second, rehabilitation is key. Government-run shelters with education, vocational training and healthcare should be expanded. These facilities must offer a path to dignity and self-reliance for genuine beggars. Public awareness campaigns can also help discourage people from giving money on the streets, as this often fuels the cycle. Instead, citizens should be encouraged to support NGOs or government programmes that work for the upliftment of the poor. Finally, coordination between child protection units, police and social welfare departments must be strengthened to monitor rescued children and prevent their re-entry into begging. A holistic and humane strategy will ensure lasting impact.

Parmeet Kaur

Offer free counselling

Taking blood samples of beggars and their infants in order to curtail the begging menace is a commendable step on part of the state government. However, we can also significantly reduce the begging menace by educating beggars. When we provide some short-term skills to these individuals, enabling them to work for themselves, the problem automatically diminishes. Lack of education and unemployment are the primary causes of the begging menace. These two factors are deeply interconnected as many people in the country are unemployed due to a lack of education and practical skills. When such individuals can fulfill their own needs through their own efforts, there will be no place for begging. We can further encourage these individuals to work by offering free counselling, which can help change their mind-set. It is a crucial to make them realise that self-respect is paramount. If they learn to stand for themselves, their children will also follow.

Prabhjot Kaur

Make housing affordable

Begging in India is a complex social issue, deeply rooted in poverty, lack of education, unemployment and social marginalisation. So is the case in Punjab. The government has planned to implement the Anti-Begging Act, 1971, in letter and spirit. If a child is found begging with an adult, a DNA test will be conducted to verify their family ties. Until the results are made available, the child will stay in a child care institution under the supervision of welfare committees. Officials warned of strict action if the DNA test confirms that the adult is not related to the child they are accompanying. Usually these child beggars are seen outside temples, at traffic lights, near railway platforms, bus stands or in busy streets. Many times women beggars are seen carrying infants in their lap and these infants look unconscious as if under the influence of drugs. To effectively reduce or stop begging, a multifaceted approach is needed. This includes rehabilitation and skill development programmes and addressing the root causes of poverty and homelessness. Implementing legal measures, raising public awareness and offering vocational training are also crucial steps. Providing access to education, healthcare, and job opportunities is crucial to lift people out of poverty, the primary driver of begging. Ensuring access to safe and affordable housing for the homeless can prevent them from resorting to begging. Strengthening social welfare programmes can provide a safety net for vulnerable individuals and families, reducing their reliance on begging. Establishing and expanding rehabilitation centres that offer counselling, healthcare, and vocational training can help beggars transition into sustainable livelihoods. Providing vocational training in areas like carpentry, tailoring or other trades can equip beggars with the skills needed for employment. Connecting trained individuals with potential employers and creating job opportunities is essential for teaching basic financial management skills can help individuals manage their earnings and avoid falling back into poverty. Educating the public about the negative consequences of giving money to beggars, such as supporting criminal rackets or enabling addiction, can reduce the demand for begging, encouraging people to donate to reputable charities or organisations that work with vulnerable populations can be a more effective way to provide support. Enforcing laws against begging, while ensuring that alternative support is available, can deter individuals from engaging in this activity. Engaging local communities in initiatives to support vulnerable individuals can foster a sense of responsibility and encourage participation in rehabilitation efforts. Targeting and dismantling organised begging rackets, often involving exploitation and trafficking, is crucial for ending this form of exploitation. Protecting children from forced begging and ensuring their access to education and safe living conditions is paramount.

Sukhdev Sharma

Undertake regular monitoring

Taking blood samples from beggars and the infants they carry is a brave step that could aid in the detection of human trafficking, drug misuse and forced begging networks. However, this measure alone is insufficient. A more humane and effective approach would be to establish rehabilitation facilities that provide medical care, counselling and vocational training. Many beggars are victims of poverty, addiction or exploitation and treating the underlying reasons is critical. Furthermore, stringent enforcement of begging mafia and regular monitoring at traffic lights, temples and train stations are required. Collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and child welfare organisations can assist in rescuing children and provide them a safer future.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Stop giving cash to beggars

The Punjab Government has instructed all DC’s to conduct DNA test of children found begging with adults on the streets to verify their relationship. Strict action will be taken if the DNA test confirms that the adult is not related to the child they are acco

mpanying. Amendments should be made to the Punjab Prevention of Beggary Act (1971), aimed at introducing stricter punishments against racketeers, guardians or parents found forcing children to beg at traffic lights and public intersections, thereby stopping the kidnapping of children. People should stop giving cash to beggars and instead offer them food or other forms of assistance to break the cycle of dependency. Begging can be reduced by providing adequate social welfare and protection to the poor and vulnerable.

RS Sembhi

Encourage, support social organisations

The state government’s decision to collect blood samples of beggars and infants is a good initiative. It may help identify forced begging. Many times, the children with beggars are not their own. They carry them just to make people feel sorry and get money. However, this step alone is not enough to solve the problem of begging. The government should also help beggars by giving them places to live, education, training for jobs, and work opportunities. NGOs, civil society, public should encourage and support these initiatives. The aim should not be to punish beggars, but to help them.

Harneet Kaur

Break web of child trafficking

Collecting blood samples from beggars and the infants they carry may help uncover child trafficking, but it won’t alone stop begging. Most beggars are part of well-organised mafias who use children to trigger public sympathy. To really curb this, the government must break these rackets using strong legal action and police surveillance. At the same time, beggars need a path out — through shelter homes, skill training and proper rehabilitation. People should also be encouraged to donate to verified NGOs instead of giving money on the streets. Only when compassion and enforcement go hand in hand can we hope for a lasting solution.

Kawaljit Kaur

Install more CCTV cameras

The government’s step to collect blood samples from beggars and infants may help uncover trafficking and drug abuse. However, more actions are needed. CCTV cameras must be installed in all public places. Infant safety from kidnapping gangs is essential and stricter laws against traffickers are necessary. Schools should offer self-defence training to teenagers and parents must be educated on child safety. Children whose DNA does not match anyone should be sent to orphanages for proper care.

Navneet Singh

Expand social safety nets

Curtailing the menace of begging requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses both the symptoms such as begging itself and the root causes like poverty, lack of opportunities, social neglect etc. Here are some suggestions to effectively curb the issue: local government must expand social safety nets and provide direct financial assistance, food subsidies and healthcare support to vulnerable groups (eg, elderly, disabled, unemployed). The state government must implement targeted welfare schemes to reduce economic desperation. Local governments must establish rehabilitation centres where beggars can receive food, medical care and provision of vocational training programmes should be made to make them employable. Local government must partner with industries to provide jobs for rehabilitated individuals. Local government must strictly enforce of anti-begging laws with a humane touch and must ban organised begging rings as many beggars are exploited by criminal gangs so strict action should be taken against them.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Provide better facilities to needy

The state government has started taking blood samples of beggars and the infants they carry to check if the children are really theirs. This step can help in identifying cases of child trafficking and protect children from being used for begging. Sometimes, gangs force people to beg or rent children to get more sympathy and money. Taking blood samples may help stop such crimes. However, this action alone is not enough to solve the problem of begging. Many people beg because they are very poor, sick, homeless or have no job. The government should also provide shelters, food, health care and skill training to help these people live a better life. Strict action should be taken against gangs that force people to beg.

Puneet Kaur

Create employment opportunities

This step is very good for improvement, but it alone will not be able to stop the problem of begging. Begging is not a person’s wish it is often the result of unemployment. The government should ensure employment for everyone so that no one is forced to beg. Strict legal action should be taken against those who use children for begging, because children are the future of our nation. People should also be made aware that instead of giving money on the streets, they should donate to NGOs so that more and more beggars can be helped. Children should be provided with proper education and training. The government should provide maximum unemployment to beggars so that no one is forced to beg.

Prabhjot Kaur

Focus on mental health support

The growing menace of begging in urban areas needs urgent and serious intervention. The recent initiative by the state government to collect blood samples from beggars and the infants they carry is a bold step that may prove valuable in identifying deeper, organised crimes such as child trafficking, abuse and begging rackets that exploit vulnerable individuals. Begging is not merely a law-and-order issue—it is deeply rooted in poverty, lack of opportunity, addiction and the lure of easy money. To truly eliminate begging from our streets, we must provide proper rehabilitation services that focus on mental health support, shelter and medical care. For adults willing to work, vocational training and livelihood opportunities should be offered to help them reintegrate into society with dignity. Children, should be rescued and enrolled in educational programmes, so they are empowered to build a better future and contribute positively to their families. The government, NGOs, and civil society must work in tandem. Only when we create an ecosystem of opportunity, dignity and compassion, can we hope to curb the begging menace effectively and ethically.

Tanveen Kaur

Break cycle of poverty

The state government has initiated the collection of blood samples from beggars and the infants accompanying them. While this step may help identify certain health risks, it does little to address the root causes of the begging problem. To truly curb this issue, the government should implement comprehensive social welfare programmes aimed at tackling the underlying factors such as poverty, disability, lack of education and inadequate social support. These programmes should provide access to physical and mental healthcare, educational and skill development opportunities and support for stable housing and employment. By addressing these critical needs, social welfare initiatives can help individuals break the cycle of poverty and begging, ultimately empowering them to lead dignified, self-reliant lives.

Kirandeep Kaur

Crack down on begging rackets

The state government’s initiative to collect blood samples from beggars and infants carried by them is a step aimed at addressing the complex issue of begging. While this measure might help in identifying potential exploitation or health concerns, its effectiveness in truly curtailing the begging menace remains to be seen. To achieve a more comprehensive solution, multi-faceted efforts are needed. This includes rehabilitation programmes offering skill development and vocational training for adults, coupled with educational opportunities and safe havens for children. Addressing the root causes of poverty, lack of employment and social support systems is crucial. Furthermore, strict enforcement against organised begging rackets and human trafficking is paramount. A holistic approach, focusing on both prevention and rehabilitation, will be key to creating a society free from the scourge of begging.

Komalpreet Kaur

Introduce community health ambassadors

Yes, collecting blood samples from vulnerable individuals and the infants they carry can be a good initial step. It allows early detection of diseases like anemia, malnutrition, HIV, hepatitis, and other infections. It also helps build health records for populations often left out of formal systems. To curtail the menace effectively, mobile health vans with diagnostics, biometric health cards and community health ambassadors can be introduced. Street schooling pods and nutrition kits via Anganwadis will aid children and mothers. Maternal-infant health mapping, substance abuse rehab camps and sanitation pods can address core issues. Puppet shows and scorecards can raise awareness. Shelters with counselling, peer incentives, and inter-state convergence cells ensure continuity. Child tracking, caste-sensitive care, and mental health training promote safety. Linking skills with insurance, toll-free helplines, and baby care incentives foster inclusion. Together, these 20 multi-layered strategies can shift the focus from surveillance to dignity, healing, education, and empowerment of vulnerable communities. Hence, the blood sampling is a necessary but not sufficient step—what’s needed is a comprehensive, sustained, and dignified response.

Puneetpal Kaur

Take empathetic approach

To curb the menace of begging in the state in general, and Ludhiana in particular, the local administration must penalise aggressive begging. While begging out of necessity should be addressed with empathy, coercive or fraudulent begging should be discouraged. It must use alternative measures instead of jail and offenders should be directed to rehabilitation programmes. Local administration must address root causes like poverty, unemployment and must improve access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities in marginalised communities. Provision of mental health support should also be expanded as many beggars suffer from untreated mental illnesses. The local administration must enforce strict laws against child begging and ensure rescued children are placed in schools or foster care. Local administration must encourage people to donate to NGOs or shelters instead of giving money directly to beggars. It is the duty of local communities to report forced begging or trafficking to authorities. Local administration must reduce migration due to poverty by creating jobs in villages (eg, MGNREGA in India). It must also improve slum conditions to reduce homelessness. It must also work with organisations that rehabilitate beggars and reintegrate them into society. It must also encourage temples, mosques, and churches to redirect charity toward sustainable aid (eg, skill training instead of alms). It must track and assist habitual beggars to ensure they receive help. A punitive-only approach will not work, combining enforcement, rehabilitation and social welfare is essential. The focus should be on empowerment rather than punishment, ensuring that those who beg out of desperation get a real chance at a better life.

Farzana Khan