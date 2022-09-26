Prisoner attempts to kill himself at Ludhiana Borstal jail

Ludhiana, September 25
An inmate of Ludhiana Borstal jail attempted to kill himself by cutting the nerves of his wrist with a sharp iron object.
The injured inmate was rushed to the Civil Hospital. He was given first aid and taken back to the jail. The police registered a case against the inmate, Suraj Kumar, under Section 309 of the IPC (attempt to commit suicide). He was lodged in the jail in various criminal cases.
Ramesh Chand, the Assistant Superintendent of the jail, said the inmate had attempted suicide on Sunday by cutting the nerves of his wrist.
Chand said he had attempted suicide earlier as well and it seemed that he was mentally upset. However, when the board of doctors checked him, they termed him mentally fit.
