 Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist : The Tribune India

Government agencies purchase almost 100 per cent of 17.16 LMT rice

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 26

Private agencies and Centre’s Food Corporation of India (FCI) have almost stayed away from the procurement front as paddy arrival comes to an end in the current kharif season in the district.

With private agencies and the FCI buying only 334 and 488 tonnes of paddy, respectively, which accounts for just 0.05 per cent of the total arrival, government agencies have procured almost 100 per cent of the rice that had arrived across 13 grain markets in the district, official figures have revealed.

With no more arrivals and the arrived stocks already procured and lifted, mandis in the district presented a deserted look during a visit on Saturday.

Ensured complete purchase

We have ensured the complete purchase of paddy that had arrived at grain markets this season. Payments for the procured stocks have been made to farmers within the stipulated time period and we have also ensured swift lifting of the purchased rice. Peasants were provided with all basic amenities during their visit and stay at the mandis. —SURABHI MALIK, DC

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba told The Tribune here on Saturday that as many as 16,85,954 metric tonnes (MT) of parmal rice had arrived in the district till date, of which 16,85,655 MT had been purchased, accounting for 99.98 per cent of the total arrival, and only 299 MT of paddy remained unsold at the following mandis — Sahnewal (101 MT), Mullanpur Dakha (2 MT), Machhiwara (180 MT), Ludhiana (13 MT) and Jagraon (1 MT).

Chaba said state government agency Pungrain had procured the maximum of 7,06,844 MT of parmal rice, followed by Markfed, which had procured 4,28,924 MT, Punsup, which had procured 3,81,817 MT, and Warehousing Corporation, which had bought 1,67,249 MT of parmal rice so far.

While the FCI had purchased only 488 MT of parmal rice from the Mullanpur Dakha mandi, private agencies had procured 334 MT of paddy, including 124 MT from Khanna, 90 MT from Mullanpur Dakha, 75 MT from Samrala, 26 MT from Jagraon and 19 MT parmal rice from the Machhiwara mandi.

In terms of mandi-wise procurement, Jagraon led the district with the maximum of 2,51,289 MT of parmal rice procured, whereas Asia’s largest grain market at Khanna stood third with 1,92,994 MT of paddy purchase till Saturday. Mullanpur Dakha remained second with a procurement of 2,25,344 MT of parmal rice so far.

Among other mandis, 1,10,681 MT of parmal rice had been bought at Doraha, 91,355 MT at Hathur, 1,21,154 MT at Kila Raipur, 61,303 MT at Ludhiana, 1,32,714 MT at Machhiwara, 64,098 MT at Maloud, 1,55,424 MT at Raikot, 80,946 MT at Sahnewal, 89,723 MT at Samrala, and the Sidhwan Bet grain market had logged 1,08,631 MT of paddy till date.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Dr Amanjit Singh said 30,237 MT of basmati rice had been procured in the district this season so far, which was almost 59 per cent more than the 12,424 MT of basmati rice purchased last year.

Khanna led the district with the maximum of 19,068 MT of purchase of basmati, followed by Machhiwara at 8,606 MT, Jagraon at 2,453 MT, and Mullanpur Dakha at 110 MT. No basmati arrival was recorded in the remaining nine grain markets of Ludhiana.

Lesser paddy arrival than previous season

Paddy arrival in Ludhiana district has been less than the previous year this season. While 17,72,308 MT of paddy, including 17,59,884 MT parmal and 12,424 MT basmati rice, had arrived here during the previous season till November 26, as many as 17,16,191 MT paddy, including 16,85,954 MT parmal and 30,237 MT basmati, had been procured in the district this season so far. The total paddy arrival during the previous season was 17,78,658 MT.

Basmati boom

With 30,237 MT of basmati rice already procured this season so far, the previous year’s total purchase was 12,424 MT, which is almost 59 per cent less. While Rs 4,375 per quintal was the maximum price that basmati had fetched so far, the minimum price at which it was sold in the district this season remained Rs 3,190 per quintal.

