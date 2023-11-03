Private bus employees hold protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

Employees of private buses associated with Punjab Motor Union staged a protest against the government at Ludhiana Bus Stand on Thursday. Protesters announced to mark ‘Black Diwali’ this year as they could be seen installing black flags on the private buses to express their protest.

The union members alleged that the government is ignoring the voices of private bus operators. They said the government had been showing indifference towards the concerns of Punjab’s public for the past one and a half years and was not providing necessary support to the struggling private bus industry. “Despite numerous pleas, the government is not ready to listen to our union’s concerns, while it is inviting businesses from other states, effectively harming the local industry”, the protestors alleged.

They said that a meeting with the union leaders would be scheduled in the next day or two to determine further course of action. They are planning to observe a complete shutdown of all private buses across the state on Diwali. The final decision in this regard would be taken in the meeting. If the government still does not pay heed to the demands, the agitation would be intensified, they added.

