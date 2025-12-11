Private bus rams into vehicles near Ludhiana bus stand; several injured
Police probe suggests brake failure as cause of crash; driver flees after collision
A major accident occurred near the Ludhiana bus stand on Thursday afternoon when a private bus coming from Nangal lost control, hit two vehicles and several people, and mounted the road divider in front of Hotel Palm Inn outside the bus stand.
According to information, about six people were injured in the accident. A preliminary police probe suggested that brake failure was reportedly the cause of the accident. The impact was so strong that the rear portion of an e-rickshaw was badly damaged, while the front of the bus and its windshield were completely shattered.
Police officials stated that the injured were shifted to ESI Hospital and necessary legal proceedings are underway.
An eyewitness, traffic policeman Kulwant Singh, who was on duty near the bus stand, said that the bus was coming from the bus stand flyover. When it reached outside the bus stand, it first hit a bike. The impact sent the bike riders tumbling, and their vehicle was damaged. Further down the road, the bus hit an e-rickshaw, badly injuring the people standing near it.
Even though people tried to catch him, the driver fled after the collision. Passengers on the bus also suffered minor injuries in the mishap.
