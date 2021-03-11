Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 29

A private colony with residential plots and commercial buildings is under development allegedly on around 5 acres of land in Giaspura here. Earmarked as property of ‘leh langar’ (community kitchen), it had been declared as ‘common land’ land by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the apex court.

Though it was being alleged that several political leaders had made a fortune in this dubious deal, role of officials of the building branch of the Municipal Corporation had also come under a shadow of doubt for their open connivance with the developer.

In a complaint to Punjab Chief Minister, a social activist, Rachpal Singh Gabria, has alleged that MC Zone C Assistant Town Planner Satish Malhotra and field staff of the building branch were in cahoots with land mafia, which was behind development of the colony. Asserting that money had changed hands before the colony was allowed to be developed during the Covid-induced lockdown, he said the then political leaders also had their fingers in the pie.

Gabria said the High Court had ruled way back in August 1968 that the land was meant for langar (community kitchen) and the Apex Court had upheld the HC orders in January 1980.

“Taking cognisance of the court orders, the Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department had issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to secure these ‘common’ lands in various villages and the DC office had accordingly instructed all revenue officials that these lands could not be sold, transferred, leased out, mortgaged or alienated in any manner,” he added, quoting orders made by the state government and the Deputy Commissioner.

The complaint further charged the officials concerned (of MC building branch) with passing the buck – the inspectors charging ATP and the ATP attributing the development of colony to political leaders. He also claimed that sale deeds of the plot/property owners carried khasra numbers of some other area while possession was given to buyers in part of the ‘community kitchen’ land.

ATP Satish Malhotra said the matter had been taken up with the Revenue Department for demarcation of land shown in the sale deeds of plots and commercial property owners. He also said the developer of the colony had already applied for regularisation.

“If any discrepancy is found in khasra numbers and actual possession of land, or if it is established that the colony has been carved out on common (langar) land, appropriate action as per rules would be taken,” he said.