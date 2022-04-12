Private educational institutes remained closed in protest

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/ Payal, April 11

All private schools and colleges here and surrounding localities falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts remained shut on Monday as a protest against the arrest of the managing director of a school in Gurdaspur district. He was arrested by the police in connection with a case pertaining to rape of a four-year-old girl.

Arrest of school official in Gurdaspur

Responding to a call made by the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab, authorities of private educational institutes situated at Ahmedgarh, Payal, Raikot, Pohir, Lehra, Malaudh, Chhapar, Dehlon, Kilaraipur and Karamsar had shut their institutes as a token of protest against the alleged illegal arrest of the school official, who after being arrested was sent to judicial remand till April 18.

Office-bearers of the protesting institutes alleged that CCTV footage of the Gurdaspur school had confirmed that the girl was taken by her mother on her two-wheeler from the school on the fateful day.

The protesting institutes have threatened to go on an indefinite closure of institutes to demand justice for the victim girl and the school official facing the police case.