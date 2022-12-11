Private institutes must join hands with govt to revive sports culture: Minister

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 10

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has urged private educational institutes to work with the state government to revive sports culture in the state.

Presiding over an athletic meet of local Planet E School, the minister said the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was giving topmost priority to promote sports among the youth. He said private institutes must come forward and join hands with the government to make sure that budding sportspersons had access to good infrastructure and sports equipment.

He said the state government had launched ‘Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme’ to provide monthly stipend to medal winners, who were being given Rs 8,000 per month for one year along with diet money.

Hayer pointed out that as many as 3 lakh players competed in the recently held Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan and prize money of crores was instantly transferred into the bank accounts of thousands of players. He said these efforts would definitely bring positive results in building a sports environment in Punjab.

He also exhorted sportspersons to work hard to make Punjab number one state in the field of sports. The minister said the state government was formulating a policy to give priority to medal winners for jobs in Punjab.