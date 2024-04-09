Private school not to put ‘extra burden’ on parents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

With the intervention of MLA Gurpreet Basdi Gogi, a leading school in Shastri Nagar, against which some parents had started protesting, has agreed to hike just the fees as per the norms and to not put additional burden of overhead expenses on the parents. With this, the parents are relieved and relaxed.

Talking to The Tribune, Gogi said he had a detailed meeting with the school management and the parents, after which it was decided the school shall hike just the tuition fees to the tune of 8-9 per cent and no additional charges will be levied. He said that parents are content with the decision.

Meanwhile, the parents said the decision was welcome but the school had already taken ‘huge amounts’ and they hope it will be adjusted as per the decision taken.

A parent said he earns just about Rs 35,000 and though his wife was also earning, asking Rs 44,000 quarterly on the admission of the child was simply unjustified. “My elder child is studying here, had they not taken this decision, I would have opted to send my younger one to some other school,” said the parent.

It may be mentioned here that about 50-60 helpless parents had gathered outside the house of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on February 6, as this private school in Shastri Nagar had revised the fee structure and ancillary expenses for the new students in nursery classes by almost 50 per cent.

