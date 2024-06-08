Private schools irked by govt’s decision to organise preparatory summer camp at Meritorious School

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 7

A 21-day summer camp has been organised at the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Ludhiana, wherein over 700 students have come from all over Punjab to take preparatory classes for exams like JEE, NEET and CLAT. This intiative of the Education Department has irked private schools, who are calling it an ‘autocratic’ decision, for while all schools have been ordered to remain shut till June 30, the government appears to be violating its own orders by conducting a summer camp for hundreds of students.

The camp will end on June 28; till then, Class XII students, many of whom have come from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Muktsar, Patiala and Bathinda, will be provided preparatory training for the national entrance exams.

To encourage students to take part in the camp, the Education Department had deputed teachers to persuade parents to send their wards to attend these prepratory classes.

Expressing shock over the government’s step to hold the training camp, private school managements have criticised the government. Harmit Kaur Waraich, principal, Nankana Sahib Public School, said it was unfortunate the government had put restrictions on the private schools. “See, this is the ideal time to take extra classes to cover the syllabus well. It is strange that they have stopped us from organising such classes, while they themselves are inviting students to the local Meritorious School. We have proper infrastructure in place to ensure the students do not feel exhausted in this extreme heat. The rules should be same for all,” added Waraich.

The government has made accommodation and food arrangements for the students attending the camp. As many as 350 students for JEE, 250 for NEET and 150 for CLAT are expected to attend the camp. Experienced teachers have been roped in by the department to provide classes to the students attending the camp, many of whom come from humble backgrounds.

It may be mentioned here that every year, 200-300 students crack the JEE/NEET exams from these meritorious schools of Punjab.

