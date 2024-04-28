Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: GTB National College, Dakha, hosted its annual prize distribution ceremony with enthusiasm. The chief guest was Prof Dharmjit Singh Parmar, Vice-Chancellor of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Khiala, Jalandhar. Principal Avtar Singh presented the college's annual report, highlighting its achievements in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities. During the function, 25 students were honoured with the prestigious college colours and outstanding athletes Sukhjinder Singh and Sandeep Kaur, along with the gold medal-winning football and kabaddi teams, were recognised. The ceremony witnessed heartfelt tributes to late Capt Jagir Singh, whose family bestowed trophies and cash prizes on 11 academic toppers.

Lecture on IPR

Internal Quality Assurance Cell, in collaboration with PG Department of Commerce and Department of Economics of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana, observed World Intellectual Property Day on the college campus. On the occasion, an extension lecture on "Relevance of Intellectual Property Rights" was organised. Pooja Sikka, assistant professor (economics), University School of Laws, PU Regional Centre, Ludhiana, was the resource person. In her lecture, she emphasised the significance of IPR in social and economic growth of a country. She highlighted various concepts related to IPR such as trademark, copyright and patent, etc. Principal Maneeta Kahlon expressed her gratitude to the resource person.

Farewell for outgoing students

Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, organised a farewell party for the outgoing students. Principal Amandeep Kaur was the chief guest. A colourful cultural programme presented by the students, compirising dances and songs, mesmerised the audience. Diya Verma (BCA III) was given the title of Miss Farewell. Amanpreet Kaur (BCom III) and Manpreet Kaur (MCom II) were selected first and second runners-up, respectively. The principal praised the efforts of Dr Gagandeep Dharni, convener of the programme. She wished for the bright future of the final year students.

Farewell party at Khalsa College

The students of Department of Computer Science and Business Management of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, organised a farewell party in the college. For the BCA Department, Divya was crowned the 'Miss Farewell'. Heena was adjudged 'Graceful Gait' and Ravneet Kaur was awarded with the title 'Exquisite Face'. Tavleen was awarded the title 'Winsome Smile' and Mannat Ghai won the title 'Stylista'. For the BBA Department, Khushi Madhok was crowned 'Miss Farewell' while Muskaan Jain was adjudged 'Ms Catwalk'. Mehak Jasra was awarded the title 'Ms Charming'. Kriti Bhushan was awarded the title 'Fashionista' and Sanjana Arora was named 'Ms Elegance'. Principal Dr Iqbal Kaur congratulated the winners.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.