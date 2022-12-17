 Proactive measures needed to curb crime, nab criminals : The Tribune India

Proactive measures needed to curb crime, nab criminals

2022 remained a mixed bag for police, the need of the hour is to step up vigil, ensure free and fair investigation in cases

A three-month-old infant being handed over to his parents after freeing him from kidnappers.



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 16

The Ludhiana police have arrested smugglers, robbers, snatchers, thieves and other miscreants, however, a lot more needs to be done to instill confidence among residents and create a sense of security. The city witnesses snatching incidents almost daily and despite the police action, a lot of cases remain unsolved.

There is also a need to devise a system to keep a tab on the criminals mainly robbers who after coming out on bail from jail continue to commit the crime, thus keeping the city police on toes. The city police also need to improve the conviction rate of criminals. There must be some supervisory committee the members of which must ensure that the police should represent the case in court in such a way that the majority of criminals get convicted.

There is also a huge pendancy of complaints and some are even lying pending from over a year. The another main thing of the industrial hub is traffic and this problem is existing since years but no police officer is able to solve the problem completely. Interestingly, the Ludhiana traffic police have only about 165 cops on duty, insufficient to manage the traffic of Ludhiana. As Ludhiana is known as an industrial hub of the state, a large chunk of its population comprises migrants and residents of other states and due to the poor system of tenant or servant verification, the police face tough time in nabbing them if they commit any crime. The theft incidents committed by servants are also a big problem. Most of the cases involve cash worth crores and valuables yet these remain unsolved.

THE HIGHS

Big hopes from new CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu

The Ludhiana police have got new Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu in November. Known for his social works and his strict stand against corruption, his instructions are clear zero-tolerance for corruption and quick resolution of problems. Sidhu had already sent cops of various ranks for shooting practice at Kapurthala shooting range and hinted that his team would deal with criminal elements with an iron hand.

10 arrested in Moosewala murder case

The Ludhiana police crime wing led by DCP Crime Varinder Singh Brar, CIA inspector Beant Juneja has arrested ten persons namely horse trader Satbir Singh, SAD leader’s nephew Sandeep Singh Kahlon, transporter Baldev Chaudhary, Ninderjit Singh, kabaddi player Jaskaran Singh, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Gurmeet Singh Meeta, Mandeep Singh Tufaan, Manpreet Singh Mani and Ranjit Singh allegedly involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. The police also recovered four pistols, one Swift and a Fortuner from them. The Ludhiana police made maximum arrests apart from AGTF wing of the Punjab Police than any other police districts.

3-month-old rescued from kidnappers within 24 hrs

The Ludhiana Commissionerate traced a three-month-old infant to Bathinda and arrested nine persons within 24 hours after his kidnapping. Then Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Narinder Bhargav DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, JCP RS Brar were instrumental in rescuing the child. DGP Gaurav Yadav had directed police to recover the child safely. Initially, the police arrested three persons. Their interrogation unravelled the plot and other perpetrators were also apprehended within the next few hours. The child was recovered from Bathinda around 4 am.

Man arrested after

hot chase, firing

On November 18, after the arrest of Udhay Raj, disowned son of BJP leader Sukhminder Grewal, in petrol station loot and ATM theft bid cases, the Ludhiana police had launched an operation to nab the other suspect, Amritraj, during which the latter fired at the police party. The suspect suffered bullet injury on his foot. When a police party, led by Tushar Gupta, ADCP 4, and CIA Inspector Beant Juneja tried to stop the black Toyota Fortuner of Amritraj. After the 8-km chase, the suspect was caught. The top cop had also recommended DGP’s Commendation Disc for Juneja.

Extortion case cracked,

3 in police net

In June, the Ludhiana police had cracked an extortion case in which a man had made threatening calls to a city-based realtor Pooran Chand Kainth and demanded Rs 2-crore ransom. The suspects had also threatened to kill him and his family. Sham Lal was the key conspirator in the case as he was a good friend of the realtor and he knew that realtor has enough money.

THE LOWS

AAP MLA rebukes woman IPS officer on camera

In July, the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the South constituency, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, publicly argued with ACP Jyoti Yadav, a woman IPS officer. The MLA, while trying to show supremacy over the police, openly questioned the officer on why she did not inform her before conducting a search operation in her constituency. ACP Jyoti and other police personnel had gone to conduct a search operation in Shimlapuri and adjoining areas. When the MLA came to know about it, she reached the spot and questioned the ACP. The video of the incident had later gone viral on social media and the attitude of the legislator was widely condemned by people.

Video of ACP beating shopkeeper goes viral

A video of ACP Maninder Bedi brutally thrashing a man with a stick had gone viral on social media in September. The incident had taken place outside Shagun Bikaner Sweets on the GT Road, near Salem Tabri. Two lower rung cops had witnessed the entire incident but they did not stop the ACP. Then CP Kaustubh Sharma had asked the JCP rank to verify the incident.

Sub-inspector, aides held with 846-gm heroin

In November, the Special Task Force arrested Punjab Police sub-inspector Harjinder Kumar along with his aides Harjinder Kaur and Rohit Kumar and recovered 846-gm heroin from them. The arrested cop was posted as Additional SHO at Police Division 5 in the Ludhiana Commissionerate.

Two cops die by suicide inside police stations

In November, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Manohar Lal allegedly shot himself dead at the ‘malkhana’ of the Sarabha Nagar police station in wee hours. He allegedly shot himself in the head with an official weapon. In another incident reported in the same month, head constable Baljinder Singh allegedly died by suicide at the Dugri police station. In both incidents, depression was cited to be the cause behind the extreme step.

Several public welfare initiatives discontinued

Ludhiana police had undertaken several initiatives for public safety and welfare in the past but the same are not being continued now. The initiatives include free pick-and-drop scheme for women during night hours, Elderly Connect in which senior officers used to regularly visit elderly people to know about their problems, Safe Auto App for auto rickshaws to keep records of auto-rickshaw drivers updated to prevent their involvement in crime, grievance redressal camps at police stations to dispose of pending complaints on the spot, etc.

