Probe against singer for hurting sentiments

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 11

Singer G Khan has courted controversy by singing ‘vulgar and indecent’ songs during the celebration of Ganpati Utsav on a stage at Janakpuri in the city.

After a video of songs went viral, several Hindu activists have termed it an attempt to hurt religious sentiments and lodged separate complaints at the police Division No. 2.

The programme was organised by the Baba Ganpati Sewa Sangh at Janakpuri and BJP leader Honey Bedi was the key organiser.

Yesterday, a video of songs sung by the singer went viral on various social media platforms and was widely condemned.

Hindu leaders Amit Arora, Rajiv Tandon, Varun Mehta and others lodged a written complaint with the police and sought immediate registration of a case against the singer and the BJP leader, who had organised the event.

“We have met the SHO, Division No. 2, Inspector Arshdeep Kaur Grewal. Videos of the singer have also been given to the officer, who assured that the police would conduct a probe into the matter. If singer is found guilty, action will be taken as per law,” said Amit Arora said.

Activists said it was a deliberate attempt by the singer to insult Hindu religion and that he should not be spared.

Activists have threatened to lay protest outside police station if an FIR is not registered by Monday. They said dharna would not be lifted until the registration of an FIR.

Meanwhile, SHO Arshpreet said probe was on and allegations levelled on singer were being verified.