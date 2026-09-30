Probe begins against three building branch officials over alleged lapses, revenue loss

At a time when complaints of unauthorised constructions are continuing to surface across Ludhiana, three officials of the Municipal Corporation’s Building Branch are facing disciplinary action over alleged lapses in checking building violations and assessment/recovery of civic charges.

Senior MC officials have forwarded relevant records to the Municipal Commissioner, recommending departmental action against Building Inspectors Dalip Soni and Kamaljit Dhir and Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Gurvinder Singh Lucky. The reports point to alleged failure to prevent unauthorised constructions, incorrect classification of a building and possible short assessment of charges, which could have caused financial loss to the civic body.

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The departmental reports, however, describe the financial loss as a prima facie possibility, with the exact amount to be calculated after verification of the covered area, applicable rates and other statutory charges.

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In the case concerning Dalip Soni, the report relates to a building at Guru Nanak Nagar, Daba Road, opposite Krishna Convent School. The site inspection report found that the construction appeared to be commercial in nature while the building had been processed as an industrial building.

The report against Kamaljit Dhir similarly raises questions over the classification and assessment of a building. The inspection report stated that the actual use appeared to be commercial, whereas the construction had been treated as an industrial building. It also flagged alleged non-compoundable construction and possible short recovery of applicable charges.

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The third report against ATP Gurvinder Singh Lucky having similar allegations against a few buildings which have been running without any permission and causing direct financial loss to corporation.

The reports list several alleged lapses, including failure to properly verify the actual use of the buildings, failure to act against unauthorised constructions, failure to ensure compliance with building by-law and failure to ensure assessment and recovery of applicable charges such as CLU, EDC, UDC, permission and compounding fees.

The MC reports have recommended that the complete building files, challans, assessment sheets, site inspection reports, photographs and applicable rate notifications be examined. They also recommend recalculation of the amount payable by the owners/builders and recovery of any shortfall found due.

The reports have proposed charge sheets and departmental proceedings, subject to approval of the competent authority. The role of other officials involved in inspection, assessment and processing of the cases has also been recommended for examination.

MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said: “I have initiated the inquiry against the officials as I have received reports with documents against them. I am verifying things minutely, if found, strict disciplinary action will be taken against them.”