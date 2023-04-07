Probe begins in rape case

Our Correspondent

Raikot, April 6

The Hathur police have initiated a probe into a rape case in which a youth of Hathur village has been accused of raping a married woman at a hotel after serving her drug-laced drink eight months ago.

The accused was identified as Sukhwinder Singh.

Perusal of an FIR registered against the accused under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC revealed that he had developed intimacy with the victim during stay at Dayanand Hospital at Ludhiana from July 10, 2022 to July 26, 2022 when her husband was admitted there for his treatment. One of the relatives of the accused was also admitted at the hospital during this period.

The complainant alleged the accused took her to a hotel on the pretext of some work and served a cold drink. “When I started feeling giddy he took me to a room and made physical relations with me forcibly,” the victim alleged.

Investigating Officer Jaspreet Kaur said a probe had been initiated into the allegations.