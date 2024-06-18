Probe initiated into alleged kidnapping of son by man

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 17

The Jodhan police have initiated probe into an incident in which a resident of Nangal Khurad village and his accomplices had allegedly kidnapped his six-year-old son, when the latter was at his maternal uncle’s pharmacy at Jagera Road on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect and his accomplices have been identified as Yuvraj of Nangal Khurad, his sister Manju, her husband Tejinder Singh of Bathinda, mother Rajinder Kaur and another unknown person.

Neha Verman of Ward 5 alleged her husband Yuvraj and his relatives had allegedly kidnapped her son Rehanveer from the medical store of her brother Mukal on Saturday afternoon.

Neha and Yuvraj were married about eight years ago.

Neha alleged Yuvraj had started harassing her in inebriated conditions shortly after the marriage.

“Having failed to persuade my husband and other members of his family to change their attitude towards me, I lodged a complaint at the office of the Ludhiana (Rural) SSP on April 2. However, a compromise was later arrived at between us when our common friends and relatives assured that I will no longer be harassed,” said Neha, adding she along with her son had come to stay with her father at Ahmedgarh for the summer vacation.

It was during her stay at her parent’s house that the suspects allegedly kidnapped Rehanveer when he was playing with his maternal uncle Mukul at his medical store on the fateful day.

Confirming receipt of the complaint, SHO Sukhpal Kaur said the police had already initiated a probe into the sequence of events leading to the alleged kidnapping.

