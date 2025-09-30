Probe initiated into ‘firing’ incident in Jagraon
Incident occurred at a dhaba on Jagraon-Moga road on night of Sept 28
The Ludhiana (rural) police have initiated a probe into an alleged incident of firing in which one person was injured.
The incident allegedly occurred at a dhaba on the Jagraon-Moga road late on September 28.
Sandeep Singh of Dagia village was allegedly injured after a bullet fired by an unidentified person hit his leg.
He was rushed to the Civil Hospital and police officials, supervised by Jagraon DSP Jasjyot Singh and in-charge, Bus Stand chowki, inspected the scene.
DSP (D) Inderjit Singh Boparai acknowledged that two groups of youths had a scuffle when they were having food at a dhaba on the Moga road late on Sunday night.
Boparai said no evidence of firing shot was found so far in the case.
“However doctors confirmed that Sandeep suffered a bullet injury. However, the investigating team failed to found any empty shell at the scene,” he said.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now