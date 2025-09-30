DT
Probe initiated into 'firing' incident in Jagraon

Probe initiated into ‘firing’ incident in Jagraon

Incident occurred at a dhaba on Jagraon-Moga road on night of Sept 28

Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Ludhiana (rural) police have initiated a probe into an alleged incident of firing in which one person was injured.

The incident allegedly occurred at a dhaba on the Jagraon-Moga road late on September 28.

Sandeep Singh of Dagia village was allegedly injured after a bullet fired by an unidentified person hit his leg.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital and police officials, supervised by Jagraon DSP Jasjyot Singh and in-charge, Bus Stand chowki, inspected the scene.

DSP (D) Inderjit Singh Boparai acknowledged that two groups of youths had a scuffle when they were having food at a dhaba on the Moga road late on Sunday night.

Boparai said no evidence of firing shot was found so far in the case.

“However doctors confirmed that Sandeep suffered a bullet injury. However, the investigating team failed to found any empty shell at the scene,” he said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

