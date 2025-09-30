Probe initiated into ‘firing’ incident in Jagraon

The Ludhiana (rural) police have initiated a probe into an alleged incident of firing in which one person was injured.

The incident allegedly occurred at a dhaba on the Jagraon-Moga road late on September 28.

Sandeep Singh of Dagia village was allegedly injured after a bullet fired by an unidentified person hit his leg.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital and police officials, supervised by Jagraon DSP Jasjyot Singh and in-charge, Bus Stand chowki, inspected the scene.

DSP (D) Inderjit Singh Boparai acknowledged that two groups of youths had a scuffle when they were having food at a dhaba on the Moga road late on Sunday night.

Boparai said no evidence of firing shot was found so far in the case.

“However doctors confirmed that Sandeep suffered a bullet injury. However, the investigating team failed to found any empty shell at the scene,” he said.