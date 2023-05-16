Probe into 2020 plaint hangs fire

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 15

City-based activist Rohit Sabharwal has written to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) that there has been no action on his earlier complaint (submitted to the government in 2020) regarding the alleged corrupt practices in the use of government land by five educational, medical and religious institutions. The complainant has alleged that political pressure on the MC was preventing a probe in the case.

The complainant had alleged that about 18 acres of prime government land — with an estimated market value of around Rs 500 crore — have been under ‘questionable’ occupation of five institutions for the past several years without any valid deed of sale, rent or lease.

What is even more surprising is that lease deeds of this land had expired in 2020, but the MC has since not been able to either renew them at revised rates on the basis of the prevailing market rates, or fix a monthly lease/rent for the land.

As per a proposal put before the MC General House on September 23, 2019, only the monthly rental value of the land under question was a whopping Rs 1.45 crore.

Sabharwal had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister, the Local Bodies Minister and the Vigilance Bureau on June 27, 2020, in this regard.

He had demanded a probe to bring out the facts regarding the alleged bungling, failure to renew lease deeds and recovery of monthly rent from the tenant institutions.

According to Sabharwal, the civic body had given five acres of land each to three educational institutions in Civil Lines, two acres to a hospital in Model Town and one acre to a religious trust in Jawahar Nagar Camp. The land had been given on an annual lease more than two decades ago.

In his fresh complaint with the CMO, Sabharwal said: “Government land worth several hundred crores of rupees remains under unlawful occupation and the MC continues to suffer financial losses.”

He added that after he had lodged a complaint with the government in 2020, the Vigilance branch had written to the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, twice (on February 9, 2020, and July 7, 2020) for an inquiry into the case but there has been no progress so far.

The complainant further alleged that due to vested interests of MC officials favouring the tenant institutions, the original lease deeds of these transactions had mysteriously gone missing from the official records of the MC as per a report of the MC Sales Superintendent. The report had been presented in the MC General House meeting on September 23, 2020.

