Probe into death of Maha scribe sought

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 8

Media organisations of the region have demanded a probe into the death of Maharashtra journalist Shashikant Warishe, who was allegedly mowed down by a vehicle which was being driven by a person against whom he had written an article on Monday.

The man behind the wheels has been identified as Pandharinath Amberkar. Media organisations alleged that Warishe had been eliminated for writing an article, titled ‘Photo of criminal on banner alongside PM, CM and DCM claim farmers protesting against refinery.’

Besides seeking exemplary punishment for the suspect, journalists have also demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased.