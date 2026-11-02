Probe launched after Ludhiana cop fires shots into air

A police official allegedly opened fire into the air on Kakowal Road here on Sunday morning following a personal dispute, prompting the department to initiate disciplinary action against him.

According to ADCP Sandeep Wadhera, the Jodhewal SHO received information about firing on the Kakowal road early in the morning. When he reached the scene, it emerged that shots had been fired by constable Lovpreet Singh who was recruited in the Police Department in 2023.

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The complainant has been identified as Raj Kumar of Gagan Deep Colony. The police said there was a personal enmity between the two. One of Lovpreet’s friends, Varun Kumar, was also linked to the incident.

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The official said Lovpreet had used his official service weapon, an AK 47 rifle, to fire the shots into the air. “The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Whatever legal and departmental action is required is being taken,” he said.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the policeman.