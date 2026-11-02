DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Probe launched after Ludhiana cop fires shots into air

Probe launched after Ludhiana cop fires shots into air

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:15 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police said the suspect had used his official service weapon, an AK 47 rifle, to fire the shots into the air. File
Advertisement

A police official allegedly opened fire into the air on Kakowal Road here on Sunday morning following a personal dispute, prompting the department to initiate disciplinary action against him.

According to ADCP Sandeep Wadhera, the Jodhewal SHO received information about firing on the Kakowal road early in the morning. When he reached the scene, it emerged that shots had been fired by constable Lovpreet Singh who was recruited in the Police Department in 2023.

Advertisement

The complainant has been identified as Raj Kumar of Gagan Deep Colony. The police said there was a personal enmity between the two. One of Lovpreet’s friends, Varun Kumar, was also linked to the incident.

Advertisement

The official said Lovpreet had used his official service weapon, an AK 47 rifle, to fire the shots into the air. “The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Whatever legal and departmental action is required is being taken,” he said.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the policeman.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts