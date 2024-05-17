Probe marked into students’ beating case

Ludhiana, May 16
On orders of the DC Sakshi Sawhney, the DEO (Secondary) has marked a probe into students’ beating case at a government school.
A computer teacher at Government High School, Jamalpur Awana, has been accused of brutally beating two girl students, who fell unconscious and were taken to a hospital. Their parents complained that they received head injuries.
The parents received a call from the school that their daughters were unconscious. They found the children with head injuries and bruises. They took them to the hospital, where they were given treatment and were later discharged. The parents and locals staged a protest, demanding action against the teacher. They are demanding action against the teacher. Taking note of the incident, the DC marked a probe into the incident.
Despite attempts, the principal did not respond.
