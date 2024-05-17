Probe marked into students’ beating case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

On orders of the DC Sakshi Sawhney, the DEO (Secondary) has marked a probe into students’ beating case at a government school.

A computer teacher at Government High School, Jamalpur Awana, has been accused of brutally beating two girl students, who fell unconscious and were taken to a hospital. Their parents complained that they received head injuries.

The parents received a call from the school that their daughters were unconscious. They found the children with head injuries and bruises. They took them to the hospital, where they were given treatment and were later discharged. The parents and locals staged a protest, demanding action against the teacher. They are demanding action against the teacher. Taking note of the incident, the DC marked a probe into the incident.

Despite attempts, the principal did not respond.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.