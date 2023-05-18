Probe reveals details of properties amassed

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 17

The investigation by Ludhiana Police Commissionerate into the fake online V-Trade app being run by the Jain brothers has led to startling revelations about the properties amassed by the accused. To prevent them from being detected by the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate, most properties were bought by the accused in the name of their family members, kin and even friends.

One Kanav Sachdeva of CRPF Colony who was also nominated and arrested late on Wednesday evening, also owned five properties which actually belong to the key accused, Anil Jain and Jatin Jain. The value of these properties is said to be around Rs 95 lakh and they have been rented by the accused to earn a steady income.

Additional DCP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti who is heading the probe, told The Tribune on Wednesday that as the accused had created an empire of crores in the span of a few years. Police investigation found 42 properties the accused own, which also includes commercial properties. Almost all these properties are located in the city only. Among these, around 18 are registered in the name of the two brothers who were the mastermind behind the online trading app fraud, some were bought in the name of their family members, kin while several were bought in the name of their friends like Kanav Sachdeva.

Notably, Ludhiana police had yesterday arrested three, namely, the mastermind Anil Jain, his employees Karamjit Kaur and Sunny Kumar. Anil’s brother Jatin and Gagandeep are at large in the case. Kanav’s name surfaced yesterday and he was accordingly nominated and arrested in the case.

Several others under scanner

Sources said the role of several persons who were indirectly associated with the mastermind of the online racket is under the scanner. Police have been corroborating the evidence to clear the role of the suspects. Even the call details of the accused are being minutely scanned to identify the associates of the key accused. CP Mandeep Sidhu is personally monitoring the probe and has directed officials to take action against anyone found involved.