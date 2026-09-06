After Ludhiana, probe reveals ISI plan to install CCTV cameras in Ferozepur, Rajasthan

Interrogation of three men arrested in connection with an alleged ISI espionage plan has revealed that after Ludhiana, preparations were under way to install CCTV cameras near security establishments in Ferozepur and Rajasthan, police said.

According to the investigation, the accused were to visit the respective places to finalise the location of cameras. The money required for installing spy cameras was allegedly to be routed to them through hawala channels.

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Ludhiana police had recently arrested Rashpal Singh, Rohit Masih and Varinder Masih, all residents of Gurdaspur district, for allegedly spying on a military area by installing CCTV cameras under the guise of a shoe shop on Ferozepur Road.

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Police said the alleged network was not limited to Ludhiana. During the investigation, it emerged that the accused were planning to travel to Ferozepur and Rajasthan and install cameras in a similar manner.

The cameras were allegedly intended to capture images and videos of activities in military areas and other important installations and transmit the footage to ISI handlers in Pakistan. However, the police arrested the accused before the plan could be executed at the proposed locations.

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A police official privy to the investigation said the alleged ISI handlers in Pakistan had directed their operatives in Punjab to visit Ferozepur and Rajasthan to finalise locations for installing the cameras.

The operatives were allegedly told to follow the same modus operandi used in Ludhiana and rent a shop near a security establishment and install camaras there. They were also promised a substantial amount of money for fulfilling the task, the official said.

“The three accused had started working with the ISI only a few months back and had allegedly received between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh during this period. Apart from Ludhiana, they had not been able to install camaras at any other location in Punjab. The timely arrests of the accused foiled their plans to expand the network of spy cameras. The probe is still on and anyone found involved in the racket will face action," the police official said.