Ludhiana

Probe reveals Ludhiana man found chopped in drum was injected before murder

Experts found indications that the victim was injected with some substance in his left hand before being killed

PTI
PTI
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:53 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Fresh details have surfaced in the brutal murder of a 35-year-old man, whose dismembered body was recovered from an abandoned plot near Jalandhar Bypass on Thursday.

A three-member medical board of experts, which conducted the postmortem, has found indications that the victim was injected with some substance in his left hand before being killed.

However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after viscera samples, sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, are analysed, official sources said on Sunday.

The body was brought for postmortem examinations in six pieces, with the right hand missing.

Police are searching for the missing hand.

Two accused — husband and wife — were arrested on Friday in the case.

The accused man has been identified as Shamsher alias Shera, a carpenter by profession.

The severed body was recovered from an abandoned plot near the bypass on Thursday.

The victim, Davinder Kumar, a resident of Bharti Colony in Ludhiana, had recently returned from Mumbai, where he worked at a printing and graphic design shop.

Investigations revealed that Davinder and Shamsher were close friends, and a dispute over money is suspected to have led to the crime.

The accused allegedly dismembered the body using a saw, stuffed the parts inside a drum and dumped it at a vacant plot falling under the jurisdiction of the Salem Tabri police station here.

A passerby had spotted the drum after which police were alerted.

A few other severed body parts, police believe, may have been dumped elsewhere, too.

