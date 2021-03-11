Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 21

A major disclosure in the ongoing probe into the busting of an illegal sex determination centre at Rishi Nagar in Ludhiana has been made.

Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma confirmed that the police probe found the role of the arrested doctor in a child trafficking racket as well.

“After the arrest of Dr Mohinder Kaur in the sex determination racket, the police have recovered some mobile phones and documents which signalled that a child trafficking racket was also being operated from the hospital. The accused could have sold newborn babies to the needy couples across Punjab. We are verifying each and every aspect now,” CP Sharma told The Tribune on Saturday.

The CP said, “The police probe has definitely found the child trafficking activity and our team is on the job to corroborate all evidences.” The CP said after the arrest of Dr Mohinder, raid was also conducted on the premises of Dr Malkiat, from where Rs 1.75 lakh and some other important documents pertaining to the sex determination were recovered.

Sources said a newborn girl was being sold at Rs 3 lakh and boy at Rs 6 lakh. Parents were also getting handsome amount to sell their child.

On Wednesday, a Health Department team along with the police had conducted a raid on the hospital and nabbed the doctor doing sex determination test. A case under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act and various sections of the IPC, including of criminal conspiracy and cheating, was registered against the doctor.