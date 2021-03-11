Probe sought into overspending on projects under 'Smart City Mission' in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 5

While the top bass of the Municipal Corporation (MC), along with the functionaries of Ludhiana Smart City Limited, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the execution of projects under ‘Smart City Mission’ have apparently made an unabashed attempt to sweep the issue of ‘overspending’ on several works, especially that of Malhar Road and Sarabha Nagar Market, a complaint has been lodged with the Union Government seeking a CBI probe to unearth ‘complicity’ of civic body officials concerned.

In a surprising, but obvious move, the review meeting on Smart City projects convened by the MC on May 2 here did not at all discuss the reasons for 30 per cent excess expenditure than original estimate incurred on Sarabha Nagar Market and Malhar Road projects.

A document placed on the agenda of the meeting had mentioned the total expenditure on the project at Rs 50.20 crore as against original estimate of Rs 38.63 crore.

In a complaint to the Prime Minister and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, a city-based social activist Ramesh Nayyar, has charged senior MC officials and functionaries of the erstwhile Congress government, with siphoning funds to fill their personal coffers from the Smart City funding over past many years.

“MC officials supervising Smart City projects are hand in glove with contractors and construction agencies. They are sharing the booty at the cost of public exchequer. There is no supervision over quality of material used and workmanship for the simple reason that contractors keep supervisory officials and field staff in good humour. For the same reason escalated cost of Smart City projects is being approved without batting an eyelid,” said the complaint.

Nayyar, who has been associated with construction works of local bodies and government departments, pointed out that since all projects being executed under ‘Smart City Mission’ were partly funded by the Union Government, a CBI enquiry into overspending on these projects was called for.

The probe would not only expose the dubious role of MC officials concerned and the construction agency, but also lay bare the real face of political leaders, who were calling the shots during previous regime, he added.