Problems galore for residents in Ludhiana North constituency

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 15

With the Assembly elections just round the corner, residents are putting forward their demands before candidates. Voters from the Ludhiana North constituency want recarpeting of roads and effective sewerage system. Besides, the cleaning of the Buddha Nullah remains the major issue.

Poor roads, sewerage among major issues Residents from the Ludhiana North constituency want recarpeting of roads and an effective sewerage system. Besides, the cleaning of the Buddha Nullah remains the major issue.

There are a total of 1,96,207 voters in the constituency which include 1,04,506 males, 91,678 females and 23 third gender.

One thing that is a constant source of annoyance for the residents of the constituency is the Buddha Nullah and their major demand remains the cleanliness of the drain. Successive governments have failed to make the nullah pollution-free. Be it Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha or Municipal Corporation elections, the nullah remains the main issue for the voters.

“The government claims to spend crores of rupees on the cleanliness of the nullah but we fail to understand where the money goes as its condition is still the same after many years. Living along the drain is like living in a hell. Things become difficult during the rainy season. Whenever the elections are around, politicians visit and assure us to resolve the problems but after that none is seen here for the next five years,” said an area resident.

Another resident, Santok Singh, said the water of the nullah had turned black over the years and poses serious health hazards. Industrial units had been throwing their waste into the drain but no strict action taken against them.

Besides the nullah, another lingering issue before the people of the constituency is the bridge near Chand Cinema which has been declared unsafe and closed for the public but no alternative route has been provided to people in this regard. No new bridge has been constructed or repair work has taken place so far.

“People have to adopt an alternative route to reach their destinations towards old city areas or even the busiest Jagraon bridge. Closing down the bridge, which is unsafe, is not a permanent solution. The government should think of providing an alternative route,” said Bishan Lal, a factory owner.

Randhir Singh, a resident of Chandar Nagar, complained about the blocked sewerage system in his area which turns into a pool of water during the rainy season. “Waterlogging is a main issue in the area and it needs to be taken care of by the next government,” he said.