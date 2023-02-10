Process becomes the punishment for buyers

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 9

Getting NOCs for properties in GLADA’s regularised colonies

Thanks to the ambiguities in the notifications and orders issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has not been able to come to terms with the matter of issuing ‘no objection certificates’ (NOCs) to buyers of properties in the colonies developed before March 2018, even after the colonies have been regularised.

Amidst mounting number of pending NOC applications with GLADA authorities, plot owners, developers and even patwaris have raised the red flag against the GLADA and the state government for their failure to address the problem. Applicants are also saying they are facing harassment by being made to visit the GLADA office repeatedly without getting any positive response.

Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association president GS Lamba has charged the government with ignoring the interests of property developers and buyers by complicating the policy for regularisation of colonies and compounding plots/properties in such colonies.

Even the patwaris — who have been assigned the task of verification of land records before granting clearance for NOCs — have refused to sign the pro formas required by GLADA authorities.

The district unit of Revenue Patwari Union had decided in its meeting held on January 30 that henceforth, patwaris would not sign the check lists for revenue reports being demanded by GLADA from NOC applicants because certain set of information in clauses 4, 5 and 6 and sub-clauses were beyond the purview of revenue officials.

The union maintained that only the information entered in revenue records be sought from patwaris, as the details of road and streets in colonies privately carved by developers was not available in revenue records.

Lamba said stakeholders in the property business had been repeatedly urging the government to simplify the procedure for issuing NOCs which would be in the interest of both buyers and the government.

“If the process is simplified, buyers will get NOCs in a hassle-free manner and the government can also collect huge revenue from the registration of sale deeds and charges for building plans and change of land use,” he said.

