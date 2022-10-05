'Processing and drying plants in Jagraon soon'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday announced that the government would set up processing and drying plants for moong and maize plants, respectively in the Jagraon sub-division of the district. He said these plants would increase profitability of farmers by adding value to food grains. Today, he presided over a district-level training camp of farmers at Jagraon.

The minister expressed hope that the plants would encourage more farmers to opt for moong and maize cultivation and would reduce the area under paddy and wheat crops. Besides, the cultivation of these two crops would also increase the groundwater level in the state.

