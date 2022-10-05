'Processing and drying plants in Jagraon soon'

Ludhiana, October 4
Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday announced that the government would set up processing and drying plants for moong and maize plants, respectively in the Jagraon sub-division of the district. He said these plants would increase profitability of farmers by adding value to food grains. Today, he presided over a district-level training camp of farmers at Jagraon.
The minister expressed hope that the plants would encourage more farmers to opt for moong and maize cultivation and would reduce the area under paddy and wheat crops. Besides, the cultivation of these two crops would also increase the groundwater level in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...