Proclaimed offender nabbed after 13 years in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

In a case related to thousands of missing paddy bags, a man, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) more than 13 years ago, was arrested here today.

The suspect, Hardial Singh Dhanoa, owner of Kuber Rice Mill in Dakha, near here, was declared a proclaimed offender on April 4, 2009.

A case under Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and 13 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the suspect on February 26, 2008.

Now, the suspect, Dhanoa, in this case has been arrested and he would be produced in a court on Tuesday.

22 mobile phones, cash stolen from shop

A group of miscreants stole 22 mobile phones from a shop near Pippal Chowk in Gobindgarh village here during the wee hours of Monday.

After breaking open the shop shutter, the miscreants also stole mobile phone accessories and cash from the shop.

The shop owner, Ajay Kumar, said he had closed his shop around 9.30 pm on Sunday and later received a call from his friend that the shutter of his mobile shop was lying broken.

When the shopkeeper reached the place, he found 22 mobile phones, accessories, and cash missing from the shop.

After receiving information, police officials reached the spot and started investigating the case. According to information, the suspects have been identified.

A case under Sections 457, 380, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspects.