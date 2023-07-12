Procure 20K plastic bags for filling sand, Food Dept told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 11

Keeping in view the prevailing flood-like situation, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik has ordered the Food, Civil and Supply Department to procure 20,000 plastic bags (each of 30 kg capacity) and hand over the same to the Rural Development and Panchayat Department.

In an order passed under Section 33 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Deputy Commissioner said the state government was committed to extending relief to the people affected by flood and the administration was working tirelessly to protect the further damage of areas due to flooding.

She said the Food, Civil and Supply Department had been asked to ensure delivery of 20,000 plastic bags to Rural Development and Panchayat Department so that these could be filled with sand and used for protection works. She said of the 20,000 sand bags, 5,000 bags each filled with sand would be supplied in Samrala, Jagraon, Ludhiana West sub-divisions, besides 2,000 bags will be sent to areas falling under Ludhiana East and remaining 3,000 will be kept in reserve.

Verka milk plant to prepare food packets

To cater to the immediate need of displaced/stranded residents of Ludhiana and Moga districts due to flooding, Verka Milk Plant, Ludhiana, has been entrusted to prepare food packets daily, as per the demand.

DC Surabhi Malik said each packet would have two packets of biscuits along with two bottles of water, two packets of dry milk, bread, pinni, spoons, cups, candles and matchbox.