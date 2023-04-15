Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 14

In what appears to be the effect of inclement weather that had caused major damage to the standing wheat crop, less than 10 per cent of the last year corresponding period’s wheat has arrived in Ludhiana during the first 12 days of the ongoing procurement season.

Adding more woes to the miseries of the distressed farmers, more than half of the arrived grains were lying unsold in 13 mandis (grain markets) across the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

The official data, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, revealed that only 4,439 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat has arrived in Ludhiana district till Wednesday. Of this, just 1,936 MT has been purchased, which accounted for 43.61 per cent of the total arrived stock, while 2,503 MT, which was 56.39 per cent of the total arrival, has been lying unsold.

‘Committed to purchasing every grain’ Since the harvesting is delayed due to inclement weather, wheat procurement has barely just started. As per the government directives and specifications, we are committed to purchasing every single grain arriving in the mandis. Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

Comparatively, 51,315 MT of wheat had arrived in this district till April 12 last, of which 43,274 MT had been procured, which constituted 84 of the total arrival, while only 8,041 MT had been lying unsold till that day in 2022.

When it comes to this year’s arrival figures, Hathur mandi has not yet received a single grain, while Mullanpur Dakha has got only 60 MT of wheat so far.

Khanna, which is Asia’s biggest grain market, had recorded a maximum of 1,670 MT of wheat till Wednesday.

Among other mandis, Doraha had received 124 MT wheat, Jagraon 180 MT, Kila Raipur 214 MT, Ludhiana 300 MT, Machhiwara 328 MT, Maloud 265 MT, Raikot 100 MT, Sahnewal 570 MT, Samrala 503 MT and Sidhwan Bet got 125 MT grains.

On the procurement front, eight of the total 13 mandis had not even purchased a single grain so far. Khanna had procured the maximum of 1,384 MT of wheat so far.

Among other centres, Jagraon had procured 94 MT wheat, Ludhiana 209 MT, Sahnewal 50 MT and Samrala 199 MT grains.

A visit to the grain markets brought to fore the plight of the distraught peasants.

“I have been sitting in the mandi for the past one week, but there are no takers for my grains,” an octogenarian farmer Sucha Singh rued at Machhiwara.

Another peasant Ram Singh at Mullanpur Dakha complained that despite the relaxation of procurement norms, no government or private agency was ready to buy the damaged crop.

“No doubt the grains are not in good quality, but as per the government’s decision, the agencies should buy it at the prescribed rates at least,” averred Gurmukh Singh at Samrala mandi.

Govt purchase negligible

Keeping in view the extent of damaged grains, government agencies are mostly away from the procurement process so far. While no purchase has been made as yet by any government agency in 11 of the total 13 mandis, only 199 MT wheat in Samrala and 50 MT in Sahnewal had been bought by government agencies till Wednesday.

The private agencies had procured 1,687 MT wheat, which was also bought from only 3 mandis – 94 MT in Jagraon, 1,384 MT in Khanna and 209 MT in Ludhiana.