Professors’ protest over pending demands mars Teachers’ Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 5

Several professors of aided colleges wore black badges and staged a two-hour dharna in the city on the occasion of Teachers’ Day to push for their pending demands.

Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), Ludhiana, district president Chamkaur Singh said, “The AAP-led Punjab Government has left us with no choice but to mark Teachers’ Day as a Black Day.” He added, “Much to the joy of college professors, CM Bhagwant Mann had announced the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission September 5 last year. Its implementation had been pending for six years.” CM Mann had said that starting October 1, 2022, the salaries will be released as per the revised pay scale, he pointed out

“We are urging CM Mann to ask Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains to see the ground reality. It has been a year, and not a single professor in Punjab has received the salary in line with the 7th Pay Commission. It is not just the college authorities who are to blame for it; the Higher Education Department is also responsible,” he added.

District Secretary Sunder Singh rued that even teachers of the 1925 cadre have not been regularised by the government even after eight years.

“The education minister should pay attention to school education as well as higher education,” he said.

Prof Raman Sharma said that educators from aided colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh staged the dharna to rouse the AAP-led state government and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains from its slumber.

Professor Varun Goel said that the government has slashed the grant for as many as 1,925 posts from 95% to 75%, due to which many problems have arisen in the colleges. Professors have reportedly not been getting their salaries on time.

