Home / Ludhiana / Profs at aided colleges seek uniformity in salaries

Profs at aided colleges seek uniformity in salaries

Term the present 'dual system of grant allocation for the same posts as unjust'

article_Author
Lovleen Bains
Sahnewal, Updated At : 04:40 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Teachers protest uneven government grant disbursement.
Teachers at government-aided colleges are demanding uniformity in salary structure for all assistant professors. They term the present “dual system of grant allocation” for the same posts as “unjust”.

According to the information available, the posts of assistant professors at aided colleges were filled under the 95% grant-in-aid scheme since 1977. The scheme significantly strengthened higher education and ensured academic stability in these institutions. However, after 2015, the government reduced the grant from 95% to 75%, shifting a heavier financial burden onto these colleges, adversely affecting the academic environment and the welfare of the staff.

Anil Panghal from AS College, Khanna ,says the representatives of the 1925 new Grant-in-Aid Cadre have put forth their demand to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister several times.

“We conveyed the urgent need to restore the grant-in-aid pattern for assistant professors at government aided colleges. All teachers perform identical academic, administrative and institutional responsibilities, so why are they discriminated against in government grants?” adds Panghal.

Kuldeep Yadav from Guru Nanak College, Ferozepur, says that when the work, qualification and selection criteria are identical, differential grant creates an “unreasonable” classification. “Such disparity conflicts with the principle of equal treatment and equal opportunity,” he adds.

Anil Kumar from Public College, Samana, and Sanjay Chandwani from DAN College of Education, Nawanshahr, say this unequal grant structure is creating a sense of inferiority and insecurity among newly appointed assistant professors. “It is adversely affecting the morale of the ones discriminated against and is likely to weaken the unity within the teaching community,” they say.

Arun Jain from Patel Memorial College says the division among educators impacts institutional harmony and quality of higher education. “The demand is clear and justified — same work must receive the same grant support. Any discrimination based on the grant category is against the spirit of equality and natural justice. The government should immediately rationalise the grant system and implement a uniform policy for all assistant professors to ensure fairness, dignity and unity in the academic sector,” he says.

