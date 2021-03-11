PAU Notes: Programme on direct seeded rice

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Ahead of the paddy season, a special PAU Live programme on direct seeded rice (DSR) was organised for farmers here on Thursday. Dr MS Bhullar, head, Department of Agronomy, while expressing concern over groundwater situation in Punjab, said it was important for farmers to make wise use of water, which if not used judiciously could finish in the next 20 to 25 years. Urging farmers to adopt the DSR technology without any fear, he said, “The DSR technology saves irrigation water to a large extent and solves labour shortage problem also. The area under the DSR has seen a massive jump in Punjab during the pandemic.” The Punjab Government was also promoting this technique for natural resource conservation, he added. Explaining the nursery raising of rice and basmati, Dr Amit Kaul, agronomist, said, “Healthy nursery is essential for getting a healthy crop. Farmers must go for a certified seed of PAU recommended varieties.” TNS

Don gets Rs 25-lakh research project

Ludhiana: Dr Devinder Kaur Kocher, Professor, Department of Zoology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded a competitive ad-hoc research project worth Rs 25 lakh as principal investigator (PI) by the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The title of the project is “Evaluation of yeast-encapsulated essential oil based biolarvicide formulation (s) for management of aedes aegypti mosquito”. The PI of the project Dr DK Kocher is already conducting a research on the non-chemical and eco-safe methods for the control of mosquito larvae. TNS

PM fellowship awarded

Ludhiana: Deepali Jain, a student of the Department of Microbiology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has secured the prestigious scholarship, “Prime Minister’s Fellowship Scheme for Doctoral Research”, with industry partner SR Agrotech for the year 2021-22 from the Department of Science and Technology and Engineering Research Board. She is working under the guidance of Dr Anu Kalia, Scientist (Nanotechnology).

#Agriculture