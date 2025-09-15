DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Progressive farmer sets up dairy plant

Progressive farmer sets up dairy plant

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Experts from GADVASU address a gathering during the inauguration of a dairy plant Hamidi village.
Advertisement

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, through its various colleges, research projects, training programmes and extension activities, imparts technical knowledge and motivates farmers to adopt value addition, innovation and business-oriented approaches in animal husbandry and dairy processing.

Advertisement

Under one of these several initiative, Jasveer Singh from Hamidi village has emerged as a role model in value addition of milk products after successfully setting up a dairy processing plant, which was inaugurated by Dr RS Grewal, Director of Extension Education-cum-nodal officer of Farmer FIRST Project, accompanied by Dr Parminder Singh, principal investigator, Co-PIs and staff members.

Dr Grewal praised Jasveer for his visionary efforts in setting up a modern and hygienic dairy plant. He emphasised that Jasveer’s success stood as an example for other farmers in the region who wished to enhance productivity and profitability through innovation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts