Progressive farmer sets up dairy plant

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, through its various colleges, research projects, training programmes and extension activities, imparts technical knowledge and motivates farmers to adopt value addition, innovation and business-oriented approaches in animal husbandry and dairy processing.

Under one of these several initiative, Jasveer Singh from Hamidi village has emerged as a role model in value addition of milk products after successfully setting up a dairy processing plant, which was inaugurated by Dr RS Grewal, Director of Extension Education-cum-nodal officer of Farmer FIRST Project, accompanied by Dr Parminder Singh, principal investigator, Co-PIs and staff members.

Dr Grewal praised Jasveer for his visionary efforts in setting up a modern and hygienic dairy plant. He emphasised that Jasveer’s success stood as an example for other farmers in the region who wished to enhance productivity and profitability through innovation.