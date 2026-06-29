Progressive farmers can apply for Ludhiana agri varsity awards till tomorrow

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has invited applications from progressive farmers and women for annual awards to be conferred during the upcoming Kisan Mela in September.

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The applications for the awards, to be presented by the Directorate of Extension Education, are open till June 30.

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To send nominations, farmers can get forms from deputy directors of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, directors of agricultural research centres, offices of district extension experts, chief agriculture officer, deputy director of the Horticulture Department and head office of the director of extension education, PAU.

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Divulging details, Makhan Singh Bhullar, director, Extension Education, said the Dalip Singh Dhaliwal Award is among the most prominent honours. The award will be given to farmers who grow crops themselves. It includes a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a certificate of appreciation.

Similarly, the Overseas Indian Award will be given to farmers who practise diversified farming. It carries a cash prize of Rs 8,000 and a letter of appreciation.

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Ujagar Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award will be given to farmers who cultivate vegetables on at least 60 per cent of their total land. It will carry a cash prize of Rs 3,100 and a citation.

Surjit Singh Dhillon Award will be given to progressive farmers owning up to five acres who are themselves engaged in farming. It will carry Rs 5,000.

Sardarni Jagbir Kaur Memorial Innovative Woman Farmer Award is reserved for progressive women farmers. It carries a cash prize of Rs 3,100, a memento and a letter of appreciation.

Bhai Babu Singh Brar Best Pond Award, carrying Rs 20,000 and a citation, will be presented to a village or a town. It is mandatory for a town to have a pond across two kanals which is at least four feet deep. The award will be given based on cleanliness and management of the water resources.