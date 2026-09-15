Progressive farmers to get CM’s Awards in Ludhiana

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will confer Chief Minister’s Awards to progressive livestock farmers of the state during the Pashu Palan Mela, to be held from September 18 to 19.

The awards will be conferred on progressive livestock farmers across three categories — Innovative cattle farmer, Innovative poultry farmer and Entrepreneur in value addition of livestock produce.

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Balwinder Singh from Chauntra village in Sri Muktsar Sahib district will receive the honour in the Innovative cattle farmer category. He has a well-managed dairy farm supported by advanced mechanisation, breeding programme and record keeping.

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Rajesh Garg from Sangrur district will be honoured in the Innovative poultry farmer category. His poultry farm is spread over 15 acres and houses 4,50,000-layer hens and 2 lakh chicks and growers in environmentally controlled sheds. His adoption of environment-friendly waste management technology has been recognised by the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

In the category of value addition of livestock produce, Jarnail Singh from Tarn Taran district will receive the award. He is operating a milk processing facility using scientific methods for processing of milk and preparation of value-added products and sweets.