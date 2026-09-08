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Home / Ludhiana / Project comes a cropper, dangling wires continue to endanger lives in Ludhiana

Project comes a cropper, dangling wires continue to endanger lives in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:43 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Loose and entangled wires in markets of Ludhiana pose a serious threat to life and property. Ashwani Dhiman
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It was in September last year that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had launched its pilot project to remove dangling and low-hanging wires in the city. After a year, the situation remains almost the same as areas in different parts of the city, be it old or new parts, continue to remain under the hazardous web of cables.

The situation has raised serious questions over the pace of the project.

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Exposed electrical wires and poorly maintained connections have become a serious hazard for residents in several urban areas. Along streets, residential colonies and busy bazaars, hanging wires dangle dangerously creating a constant risk of unforeseen incident.

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The menace is citywide, stretching from Chaura Bazaar and Meena Bazaar to Model Town, Sarabha Nagar, Civil Lines and Bharat Nagar, turning everyday commutes into risky encounters.

The PSPCL had launched a pilot project in September 2025 to remove dangling and low-hanging wires, streamline multiple joints and raise electric lines to safer heights. While partial work worth Rs 1.15 crore was completed in one division of the city west circle, the work in other divisions is yet to be carried out.

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“Some work under the project has been finished and the remaining work will be undertaken in coming months. We need to snap power for carrying out the work. Once the weather changes, we will carry forward the project so that consumers are not affected due to power outage,” said Chief Engineer PSPCL, Jagdev Singh Hans.

Meanwhile, in congested markets, cables brush against rooftops and signboards and in residential lanes, residents are forced to walk under sagging lines that can lead to accidents.

“Electric poles are overloaded with tangled cables and the situation becomes dangerous in congested area. These not only endanger residents but also increase chances of accidents during the rainy season,” said Manjit Singh, a resident from Dugri.

At many places, wires are tied together with makeshift joints, leaving them exposed to weather and human contact.

“A few dangling wires sparked after rainfall. Quick preventative action by nearby shopkeepers prevented a disaster,” said Satwinder Singh, a shopkeeper at Bhadaur House.

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