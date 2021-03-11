Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 29

The proposed project of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, to make the city free of rabies (a fatal but preventable disease) is yet to see the light of the day.

Tenders for the project were planned to be floated last year but these could not be even floated till date. Under the project, the MC has planned to administer vaccines to all stray and pet dogs in the city free of cost for the prevention of rabies

The civic body’s veterinary branch is struggling with an acute shortage of staff to run such a project. Thus, the MC’s senior veterinary officer concerned is pinning big hopes on the Animal Husbandry Department and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) to provide required staff for carrying out the drive to vaccinate the stray and pet dogs for the prevention of rabies.

MC’s Senior Veterinary Officer Harbans Dhalla said: “We have got the required approval to start the tendering process for the project. But, some work is yet to be done before floating the tenders. Actually, we need support from six hospitals of the Animal Husbandry Department and one hospital of GADAVSU for vaccinating the dogs under the project. Once we get the assurance of getting support from these institutions, we will float the tenders too. We will make efforts that all dogs get vaccinated for the prevention of rabies every year, continuously for at least next three-four years.”

He said the vaccination course was required for dogs for the prevention of rabies, which was a zoonotic, viral and lethal disease. Meanwhile, he claimed that all stray dogs in the city would be sterilised by the end of the current financial year. The stray dogs were being sterilised at the MC’s Animal Birth Control Centre at the Haibowal Dairy Complex.

Notably, the MC has not prepared a record of the actual number of stray dog-bite cases being reported in the city. But, a large number of patients bitten by stray dogs commonly visit civil hospitals. A number of patients suffering from dog bites visit private facilities too for the treatment.

In 2020, an autopsy of three stray dogs confirmed they were suffering from rabies. A few persons also reportedly died of rabies in recent years. In 2021, a city-based girl reportedly fall prey to rabies.

