Project to reconstruct unsafe bridge could not be started even this year

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 22

The Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, failed to start the project to reconstruct a century-old Buddha Nullah Bridge, which is in a dilapidated condition, even this year. The bridge that is located on Old GT Road near Chand Cinema was declared unsafe in 2011 while the MC’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) in 2016 gave its nod for consultancy for making the design to reconstruct the bridge.

Reconstruction design not finalised

After tenders to reconstruct the bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 5.84 crore had remained unsuccessful eight times in the past, the Municipal Corporation earlier this year decided to get the project redesigned by Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC). However, the reconstruction design was yet to be finalised.

Dismantling work of bridge yet to begin

This year, the civic body had also floated a tender to dismantle the unsafe old bridge at an estimated cost of around Rs 1 crore but even the dismantling work could not be started to date. It is learnt that the file to issue the work order regarding the dismantling of the old bridge has not been approved so far.

Notably, the bridge is in a dilapidated condition as its bricks have broken down from different parts. It was closed for the movement of heavy vehicles in 2018 and for all kinds of motor vehicles except two-wheelers in January 2021. Also, a wall was constructed on the road to stop the entry of cars, auto-rickshaws and heavy vehicles to the bridge. Vehicular traffic was then diverted through the nearby bridge.

A resident of Salem Tabri, Jagdish, said he had been witnessing the poor condition of the bridge for a long time but it had not been reconstructed to date. Even some politicians had raised the matter in the past but nothing had been done at the ground level to get it reconstructed, he said.

MC’s Superintending Engineer Teerath Bansal said a file to dismantle the bridge was yet to be approved by the authorities concerned. GNDEC had redesigned the project and it would be finalised soon.

F&CC to take the decision

The Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) will take a decision likely on Friday whether the work order for dismantling of the old Buddha Nullah bridge is to be approved or not. The estimated cost for dismantling the bridge is around Rs 1.13 crore now, as per information.