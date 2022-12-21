Project to redevelop Ludhiana railway station to begin soon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

With the Railways Department working on an upcoming project to revamp the Ludhiana railway station, a meeting was held between officials of the Municipal Corporation and the railway authorities to discuss proposed plans. The officials also discussed about issues which can be faced pertaining to the movement of traffic, construction of the approach road to the station from an elevated road, etc, after the commencement of civil works at the ground level.

Executive Engineer (Construction Division), Railways, Ratan Singh, said the railway station project was being taken up at a cost of around Rs 472 crore and the contractor was expected to commence major civil works at the ground level in a month or two.

He said a presentation was held to apprise MC officials of the project and incorporate their suggestions to facilitate the movement of traffic and improve facilities.

An MC official said: “Under the project, the Ludhiana railway station, including the civil lines side entry point, will be completely redeveloped. A direct approach road to the station will also be established from the elevated road on the old GT Road (railway station road) while existing points of the station on the old GT Road will be redeveloped at the same site. A multi-storey parking will also be established under the project.”

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, who headed the meeting, said the movement of traffic would be a concern for the public once the construction works start at the main railway station. “The railway authorities have been asked to make proper parking arrangements to ensure that the movement of traffic is not disturbed on the old GT Road. Railway officials were asked to ensure the required width of the approach road to allow entry of buses and cars from the elevated road to the station. Also, adequate parking space should be established under the project, citing the future needs of the city.”

“Railway officials were also asked to work on the proposal to allow entry of auto-rickshaws and taxis to the station as it will reduce traffic on the old GT road. The railway authorities were also asked to work on a proposal to run Eastbound trains, including those moving to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (UP) from the Dhandari railway station, as it will reduce footfall at the central Railway station,” Dr Aggarwal said.

Rs 472 crore to be spent

Executive Engineer (Construction Division), Railways, Ratan Singh, said the railway station project was being taken up at a cost of around Rs 472 crore and the contractor was expected to commence major civil works in a month or two.