Project to relay athletic track at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana yet to see light of day

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 21

The risk of injuries to athletes remains always high on the dilapidated athletic track at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. A few years ago, a project was planned to relay the track under the Smart City Mission but it is yet to see the light of day.

According to an official of the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), the tendering process for the project at an estimated cost of Rs 7.75 crore has failed eight times as no bidder came forward to carry out the work at the cost. Now, tenders have been floated for the ninth time but it is not clear if the outcome would be any different.

Sportspersons have been demanding the early replacement of the dilapidated athletic track, located in one of the most prominent and biggest stadiums in the state.

A city resident said: “The track has been in a pathetic condition for a long time. The high chances of skidding on the damaged track can’t be ignored. Athletes could suffer serious injuries while running on the damaged portions of the track. The government must ensure the replacement of the old track with a new one at the earliest.”

After the concluding ceremony of Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan, organized by the state government at the stadium last month, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu had visited the stadium and raised questions over delay in the replacement of the track.

MC’s Executive Engineer of the B&R Branch, Balwinder Singh, who also looks after Smart City Mission projects, said the tenders were earlier floated eight times to relay the track but the process had remained unsuccessful every time. He added that the MC had also asked the Sports Department to handle the project but they refused to do the same. Now, tenders have been floated for the ninth time and the bids would be opened on December 26.

Tenders floated for ninth time

According to an official of the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), the tendering process for the project at an estimated cost of Rs 7.75 crore has failed eight times as no bidder came forward to carry out the work at the cost. Now, tenders have been floated for the ninth time but it is not clear if the outcome would be any different.