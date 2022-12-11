 Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace : The Tribune India

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail's pace

Work in progress at Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 10

A project to upgrade Leisure Valley near the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar is moving at a snail’s pace. The project under the Smart City Mission had been launched over a year ago but it was still incomplete after missing the deadline as per the agreement.

The work order for the project, at an estimated cost of Rs 2.77 crore, was issued in August 2021, and it was supposed to be completed by March 15, 2022.

When the project was launched at the ground level in September last year, claims were made to complete it within a period of three months. Works related to landscaping, irrigation system upgrade, electrical and lighting works and civil infrastructure, etc, were supposed to be carried out under the project.

After the project could not be completed in time, the deadline for its completion was later extended to December 31, 2022. In a meeting, headed by the Ludhiana MP, to review Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) projects in November 2022, only 35 per cent physical progress of the project was highlighted. Now, it seems that the LSCL is likely to miss another completion deadline for the project.

A resident said: “Leisure Valley was earlier excavated from different locations for upgrade but the project has not been completed to date. Many people used to visit there daily for morning and evening walks daily. Now, plumes of dust welcome the visitors as the project upgrade is still incomplete even after passing of over one year of launching the project. The authorities should ensure early completion of the project.”

An official of the MC said the project had earlier got delayed due to a delay in the construction of the railway under bridge connecting Sarabha Nagar and Pakhowal Road. Now, some works related to the 24x7 Surface Water Supply for ABD Area are also to be carried out in the Leisure valley area.

MC Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh, who also looks after Smart City Mission projects, said the upgrade of the Leisure Valley project is expected to be completed by February 2023.

