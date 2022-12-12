Proliferation of illegal constructions: Builder of commercial complex faces Ludhiana MC heat

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 11

Officials of the Building Branch of the Municipal Corporation have taken a serious note of the construction work on a commercial complex on Rahon Road in Zone-A. The construction was taking place without any approval of the change of land use (CLU) or the building plan of the complex.

The builder of the complex has been told to suspend all construction activity until the approval is obtained.

Connivance of the field staff of the MC in this flagrant violation is evident from the fact that earlier the construction work had been stopped on the directions of the Municipal Town Planner (MTP), but it was resumed later with allegedly the tacit approval of the field staff of the civic body.

MC officials said the construction work was resumed after the builder had submitted an application for CLU. However, this assertion did not hold water because construction work on a building can be taken up only after the approval of the CLU, payment of charges for this purpose and the approval of building plan as per provisions in the Building Rules and Bylaws, none of which had yet happened in this case.

MTP Rajneesh Wadhwa said he had already issued directions to the Assistant Town Planner (ATP) and the building inspector concerned of Zone-A to not allow any construction work at the said complex until all above criteria were met.

“The field staff have been told to take timely action against all illegal construction activities by issuing challans under the relevant provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act, make recovery of composition fee for compoundable violations and also resort to demolition of illegal extensions and non-compoundable violations,” Wadhwa said.

He said he had also discussed with superior officials to put in place a system for fixing responsibility of the building inspector of the area where illegal buildings were being constructed and taking action against negligent employees.