Promote healthy eating habits this summer: PAU

Ludhiana, June 7

In view of the rising preference of the youth for fast food, the women members of PAU Kisan Club were advised to ask their wards to exercise caution when it comes to eating habits, especially this summer.

As many as 65 women members of the club attended the monthly training camp, which was held under the leadership of Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

During the close interaction with the women’s wing, Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), underscored the importance of inculcating healthy eating habits for healthy life and digestive system.

Dr Kiran Grover, head, Department of Food and Nutrition, said, “June 7 is celebrated as World Food Safety Day; it is high time to avoid cooking unhealthy recipes and switch over to nutritious delights for better health.” Pointing out obesity and other several diseases were the result of eating disorders, she urged the women to provide fresh home-cooked dishes to their families for their physical and mental well-being. Besides, she demonstrated tips for well-cooked recipes and drinks in the summer season.

Nutrition expert Dr Shruti Jain highlighted the factors responsible for metabolic disorders and shared measures for its timely management.

