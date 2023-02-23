Promote Punjabi, but pressure of penalty unwarranted: Traders

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 22

The order of the government to put signboards on private and public buildings in Punjabi across the state has evoked mixed response from traders and shopkeepers. We are not against promotion of Punjabi but the pressure of penalty or challan will not be tolerated, they said. They added that first of all, the government offices should adhere to the orders.

Mixed response in ahmedgarh Mandi Ahmedgarh: Residents have given mixed response to a clarion call made by CM Punjab Bhagwant Mann to display all signboards on private and public buildings in Punjabi language.

Many of the entrepreneurs and organisers had English signboards at their premises replaced with Punjabi ones as a token of respect towards the mother tongue. However, there are still many who cared two hoots for directions to replace all prominent boards with Punjabi before International Mother Language Day celebrated on Feb 21.

Talking to The Tribune, Ayush Aggarwal, general secretary, Vyopar Mandal, Ludhiana, said the whole market is with the government to promote Punjabi. “Firstly, they should start the drive with the government offices, once that is 100 per cent done, private sector can start adhering to the directions,” he said.

A shopkeeper at Bhadaur House, Neeraj Kumar, said, “We are busy filing the returns as the financial year was closing. We will change the signboards, but keeping a date for the same is not acceptable.”

While another trader said the customers from other states would find it tough to locate the shop or place if everything is written in Punjabi. He said on signboards or advertisements, various languages are written, now everything can not be changed in Punjabi alone.

BJP’s Gurdeep Singh Gosha has written a letter to the CM in this regard and has asked him not to put undue pressure on traders and shopkeepers by imposing penalties or fines. “It is good to promote Punjabi as the language teaches love and affection for each other but not in dictatorial manner as being done by the CM,” he said.

At the same time, many shopkeepers at the Mall Road maintained that they have switched over to both English and Punjabi.